New Zealand's All Time Leading Run Scorer Kane Williamson Retires From International Cricket

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old happens to be New Zealand's all-time leading run scorer with 19346 runs, including 48 hundreds and 6 double hundreds.

The former Black Caps captain led the Kiwis in all three formats and is regarded as one of the modern greats. He is a part of cricket's Fab Four, which also consists of Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

In a statement quoted by New Zealand Cricket, Kane Williamson said, “I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time.

“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand.

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“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.

“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.

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“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart.”

Williamson was a consultant with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to IPL 2026 for any other team. Under Williamson's leadership, New Zealand went to two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and also won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

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