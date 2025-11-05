New Zealand Star Pushes Shubman Gill Out Of Top Three In ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, Rohit Sharma Holds On To Top Spot

Shubman Gill has been experiencing a tough time in international cricket lately, especially in white-ball games. After his stellar show in the Anderson-Trophy series, the youngster hasn't been able to live up to his talent in the ODI and the T20I format. He did face a lot of criticism when he was assigned the role of an opener in T20Is, but he hasn't been consistent so far, despite being the vice-captain of the side.

Shubman debuted as India's ODI skipper in the three-match Australia series and he was expected to score big runs, considering the conditions 'Down Under', but he failed to score big runs. India are already on their road to the 2027 ODI World Cup and skipper Shubman Gill's form with the bat as an opener will be crucial to the 'Men in Blue's' hopes of winning their third World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell Pushes Shubman Gill Out Of Top Three

Shubman Gill is in dire need to get some runs in white-ball cricket, not just to silence his detractors, but also to get some runs under his belt in the white-ball format. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released the men's ODI batting ranking and unfortunately Shubman Gill finds himself out of the top three. Gill has been replaced by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who climbed up two places to reach the number three spot.

With 746 rating points, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is on the third spot, whereas Shubman Gill, with 745 points, is on the fourth spot. Gill will now return to play for India on November 6 in the T20I match against Australia. Gill's next ODI assignment will come in the month of November when the 'Men in Blue' will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series.

