Yashasvi Jaiswal Dominates Rajasthan In Ranji Trophy, Unstoppable India Southpaw Scores 17th First Class Ton Prior To IND vs SA Test Series

The Indian Test team has been doing well under Shubman Gill and they have won four out of their last seven Test matches. India played out a 2-2 draw against England earlier this year and they recently clean swept West Indies 2-0 at home. The sudden rise of India's form in Test cricket is a result of many things, but Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting style in the longest international format has also given India an edge over their oppositions.

After the completion of the five-match T20I series against Australia, India will host World Test Champions (WTC) South Africa in two Test matches that start on November 14, 2025. The first Test match of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens, whereas the second game will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Ton Against Rajasthan

Mumbai youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal extended his purple patch in red-ball cricket. Jaiswal slammed a stellar hundred in the Mumbai vs Rajasthan Ranji Trophy game that is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. At the age of 23, the southpaw has scored his 17th first-class ton and he looks well prepared for the India vs South Africa two-match Test series. Jaiswal scored the ton with a strike rate of 80.00 and brought Mumbai back into the game, who were trailing by 363 runs.

Advertisement

The left-handed batter, who has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has scored over 4,500 runs at an average of 57 in first-class cricket. Prior to this game, Jaiswal had scored tons in Delhi and at The Oval. Despite Musheer Khan and Ajinkya Rahane being dismissed early, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to hold the fort for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game.

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Another Successful Home Test Series