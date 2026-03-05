New Zealand vs England Final? Kevin Pietersen Makes Bizarre Prediction Ahead of T20 WC Semi-Final vs India

Republic World
India or England: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has given his two cents on the upcoming T20 WC 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede stadium.

Ankit Banerjee
India or England: All roads will lead to the Wankhede stadium where India - in their familiar territory - would take on a formidable England in a T20 World Cup semi-final. It is a high-stakes encounter and both teams know it is all to play for. The plans would have been made by now as both sides would look to start well and snatch the initiative as in a big final that could make all the difference. Ahead of the mega clash, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen gave his two cents on the match. As per Pietersen, it will be a New Zealand versus England final. He also reckoned, it would be a ‘great game’. 

‘So NZ versus England in the final’

"So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday. Should be a great game……" Pietersen wrote on X.

