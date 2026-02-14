New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

In the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on February 14, 2026. Both New Zealand and South Africa will come into the game after consecutive wins in the T20 World Cup group stage, thus whoever wins the upcoming match will seal their direct spot in the Super 8s.

New Zealand will head into the match after their dominant win by 10 wickets against UAE on February 10, 2026. Finn Allen and Tim Siefert's 175-run partnership was the highest in the history of the T20 World Cup. In their previous match against Afghanistan, despite missing Finn Allen, New Zealand showed a commanding performance with Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell providing stability through the middle overs.

Meanwhile, South Africa will also be arriving with confidence with their win against Afghanistan after two super overs. In batting, skipper Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Ryan Rickelton would likely lead the top order against New Zealand. Additionally, the pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi adapted well to the Ahmedabad pitch in the last match, thus providing a familarity for the Proteas.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Details

When Will The New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, West Bengal.

How To Watch The New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?