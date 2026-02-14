T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If India vs Pakistan Match In Colombo Gets Washed Out? Here's All You Need To Know

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha at the toss during the Asia Cup 2025 final match | Image: ANI

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Salman Agha’s Pakistan in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Colombo's Weather Report On February 15

As things stand, rain threatens to play spoilsport in this high-voltage clash between the two giants.

According to AccuWeather, Colombo has a 94 percent chance of rain on Sunday, February 15. The maximum temperature is expected to be 31°C, while the minimum will be 23°C. There is a 26 percent probability of thunderstorms, and with 100 percent cloud cover predicted, sunlight is unlikely throughout the day.

In the evening, the temperature is likely to hover around 26°C with 74 percent humidity. The probability of precipitation drops to 13 percent, while visibility is expected to be around 6 km.

What Happens If India vs Pakistan Match Gets Washed Out?

For a T20 match to yield a result, at least five overs per side must be played. If that is not possible, the match will be abandoned, and both teams will share a point.

Should the game be washed out, India will retain the top spot in Group A, while Pakistan will remain second. Both teams would then secure their places in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India began their title defense strongly, defeating the United States of America (USA) by 29 runs on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They followed it up with a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Pakistan, too, remain unbeaten in the tournament, having registered wins against the Netherlands and USA.

Currently, the Men in Blue stand in the top spot in the Group A table with four points and a net run rate of +3.050. On the other hand, Pakistan hold the second place with four points and have a net run rate of +0.932.