New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NZ vs WI 4th T20I Match Live In India?

New Zealand vs West Indies: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will lock horns against Shai Hope's West Indies in the fourth T20I match of the series, at the Saxton Oval in Nelson, on Monday, November 10.

The match between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Saxton Oval in Nelson will kick off at 5:45 AM IST.

With two matches in the series, New Zealand have 2-1 lead over West Indies in the five-match series. West Indies clinched a seven-run win over the Kiwis in the first T20I match of the series at Eden Park in Auckland. However, New Zealand made a solid comeback after sealing wins in the second and third T20I matches of the series.

In the last third T20I match of the series, New Zealand clinched a nine-run win over West Indies on November 9. Ish Sodhi was named the 'Player of the Match' following his three-wicket haul in four-wicket haul at an economy rate of 8.50.

Recapping the third T20I match,

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against Wthe est Indies. Devon Conway (56 runs from 34 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (41 runs from 24 balls) played stunning knocks and powered New Zealand to 177/9.

In the second innings, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy's three-wicket hauls helped the Kiwis to restrict West Indies to 168, sealing a nine-run win.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be played on Monday, November 10.

What time will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match get underway?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will get underway at 5:45 AM IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I will take place at the Saxton Oval in Nelson.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 4th T20I match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

West Indies Squad: Amir Jangoo, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (Wk/C), Ackeem Auguste, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.