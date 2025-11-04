Updated 4 November 2025 at 23:02 IST
New Zealand vs West Indies: The Complete Guide To Squad, Venue, Timings, Live Streaming, And Other Details
New Zealand hosts West Indies for a five-match T20I series as both teams prep for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Key players like Conway, Mitchell, King, and Rutherford promise thrilling performances.
Following a historic series triumph over England Cricket in ODIs, the New Zealand Blackcaps will now pivot their focus to T20I cricket. New Zealand will be hosting the West Indies for a five-match series, which promises fireworks and some electrifying performances from players of both sides.
With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup approaching, both sides are looking to gain some momentum, strategise and fine-tune their combination for the upcoming tournament in India and Sri Lanka.
Both sides are coming off a clinical triumph, and they would look to continue to remain in the winning ways.
New Zealand faced some issues with the weather during the England T20Is at home. While the Three Lions picked a series triumph, NZ bounced back by winning the ODI series.
Stars like Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell would be key to the Blackcaps' campaign, and captain Mitchell Santner would be keen to secure a triumph in the T20I series at home.
West Indies, on the other hand, will be pumped as they enter the Blackcaps' region. They are coming off a clean sweep over Bangladesh Cricket, and the team will rely on their aggressive approach in the competition.
The Caribbean Men's dynamic squad features stars like Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd, expected to pack the Windies' innings with the action the fans are expecting to see.
The West Indies tour of New Zealand will be packed with the excitement and fun that the limited-overs format usually brings. It will be thrilling when two cricketing powerhouses lock horns for bragging rights.
New Zealand vs West Indies T20I: Full Schedule & Venues
1st T20I: November 5 – Eden Park, Auckland
2nd T20I: November 6 – Eden Park, Auckland
3rd T20I: November 8 – Saxton Oval, Nelson
4th T20I: November 9 – Saxton Oval, Nelson
5th T20I: November 12 – University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
New Zealand vs West Indies T20I: Full Squad
New Zealand T20I Full Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay.
West Indies T20I Full Squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste.
New Zealand vs West Indies, Five-Match T20I Series Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series Take Place?
The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series commences on Wednesday, November 05, 2025.
Where Will The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series Take Place?
The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I series opener clash will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
What Time Will The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series Start?
The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series will start at 11:45 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where Can You Watch The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series Live On TV?
In India, the New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series Be Watched On Live Streaming?
In India, the New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.
