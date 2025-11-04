India Women's Team Arrive In Delhi, World Champions Spotted Leaving Airport Following Historic World Cup Victory

India's players pose with the winning trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

The Indian Women's cricket team has officially arrived in the national capital of Delhi for their scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister of India.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India clinched a historic finish at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 after defeating South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Team India Women, The Undisputed World Champions, Arrive In Delhi

The Women in Blue secured a comprehensive 52-run victory over the Proteas Women in the final, with India being crowned as the undisputed champions for the first time.

The Indian Women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has arrived in Delhi following their historic World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai. The entire team and staff were seen exiting the Delhi Airport in the team bus, with players seated inside.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday.

Notably, Shafali Verma travelled separately, as she was spotted leaving in a car. The India Women's batter is heading home to Rohtak and will be joining the team once again during their scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister of India.

Shafali was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her clutch all-around display. She scored a supreme 78-ball 87 and also shone with the ball, putting up a 2/36 spell.

Team India Made History At The Women's World Cup Final

Team India Women became the World Champions for the first time at the stroke of midnight, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur completing a thrilling catch to bowl out South Africa Women and secure the win.

It was a historic night for Team India as they became the fourth team to become the ODI World Champions. The Women in Blue finally tasted success after they failed to cross the finish line twice in the past.

The entire nation celebrated the historic triumph as people came onto the streets, dancing and cheering jubilantly for the Indian Women's cricket team.