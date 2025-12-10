'ICC Stop This Fixing': Nicholas Pooran's Bizarre 'Non-Stumping' Act During MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Game Leaves Fans Shell-Shocked

The ILT20 continues to produce moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats, and something very similar happened during the MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers game. The MI Emirates are currently on the fourth spot of the International League T20 points table with just one win in their last three games and are in dire need of changing things around. MI Emirates also need to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR), which stands at -0.786.

Nicholas Pooran's Surprise Non-Stumping Act Leaves Fans Stunned

There isn't any shortage of drama in T20 cricket, given its format and the speed at which it is played, and something extremely surprising happened in the recent MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers game. Interestingly, the cricket world now stands divided on one of the most simple stumping opportunities that Nicholas Pooran turned down. The game was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and it has now grabbed the eyeballs of many fans and experts.

MI Emirates' wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, in a surprising act, opted out of stumping Desert Vipers batter Max Holden, who managed to score 42 off 37 balls. Holden was struggling with increasing the run rate, and the Vipers were 117-1 in 15.5 overs. On the last delivery, Rashid Khan fired in a wide delivery, Holden completely missed the delivery as he charged down the track. Nicholas Pooran opted out of the stumping as Holden was clearly struggling to go big.

Pooran's decision of not stumping Holden falls within the laws of the game, which doesn't mandate a wicketkeeper to complete a stumping. Even the Desert Vipers were smart enough, and they retired hurt Holden on the very next ball. Pooran's act has now left many fans shocked, and they have vented out their views on social media.

Here's How The Internet Reacted

MI Emirates In Dire Need To Revive Campaign