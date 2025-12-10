Australia Receive Major Boost Ahead Of Third Ashes Test, Star Pacer Included In Squad For Adelaide Game

Australia, as expected and as predicted by many greats of the game, have dominated the 2025-26 season of The Ashes. The Aussies are currently 2-0 up in the series, and they just need one win to reclaim the 'iconic urn'. Under Steve Smith's leadership, Australia were nothing but perfect in the first two Test matches despite missing the services of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia continued their clinical run in the second Test match as well and defeated England by eight wickets. Since the 2010-11 series, Australia have never lost an Ashes series on their home soil, and things do not seem to change anytime soon even in this series.

Pat Cummins Included In Australia Squad

Australia, who are already in the driver's seat, have been bolstered by the return of Pat Cummins. The regular Test and ODI Australian skipper, who had missed the first two Ashes games, has now returned to play and lead his side in the third game of the series that will be played from December 17, 2025.

'He was well ahead of where we thought he'd be at, and it did create a real live conversation for Brisbane. With that in mind, us seeing him further advanced, we feel he'll be really well placed for the challenges of Adelaide,' said Australia coach Andrew McDonald. Cummins hasn't played any competitive cricket since the culmination of the Australia vs West Indies three-match Test series, which was played earlier this year.

Australia Squad for Third Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Australia To Miss The Services Of Josh Hazlewood