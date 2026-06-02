No Chinnaswamy Victory Parade? Virat Kohli, Team RCB Not Visiting Bengaluru After Winning IPL 2026. Here's Why

IPL 2026: It is strange as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side would not be traveling to Bengaluru after the IPL 2026 win. There is little to no doubt that RCB has one of the biggest fan following and this piece of update would break their hearts as they would have been expecting grand celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Following the win, the players have been asked to go back to their respective homes. Mo Bobat, RCB's Director of Cricket, provided this update and confirmed that as per his knowledge no one is going to Bengaluru while also going on to reveal that captain Rajat Patidar would be heading back home, while he along with coach Andy Flower would go on a planned holiday.

'Don't think any of us are going to Bangalore'

“Well, firstly, I don't think any of us are going to Bangalore, unfortunately. I'm traveling back to the UK tomorrow. Rajat, I'm sure, will be heading home to his family and I think Andy's got a holiday planned. So we'll have to wait a little bit longer before we can get back amongst our fans and to enjoy some of their excitement and happiness, which is always nice to experience,” Mo Bobat, RCB's Director of Cricket, told IANS in a virtual press conference on Monday.

There is a huge possibility that what happened in 2025 played a role in this call. It should be noted that no one has confirmed that the stampede was the reason behind no champions parade.

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