No Curtain Call For Glenn Maxwell; Veteran Keen To Continue T20I Career With Cricket Australia

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates his half century during the T20 cricket international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns | Image: AAPImage via AP

Glenn Maxwell has signalled that he is not done yet. Following his campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the Cricket Australia veteran is keen to continue his international career in T20 cricket.

Cricket Australia had a mediocre campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, where they failed to reach the Super 8 competition after suffering heavy defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Glenn Maxwell, in particular, could not deliver up to expectations in the marquee event, which plummeted their chances of advancing.

Glenn Maxwell Eyes More T20I Fireworks for Australia

Despite a forgetful campaign in the T20 World Cup, Glenn Maxwell is not yet ready to pull the curtain on his career. Instead, he is keen to be in action in T20I cricket for Cricket Australia. The veteran has also refrained from making any formal announcement regarding his future and will see how his body responds.

Advertisement

"I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what's to come over the next 12 months. There's not a whole lot of T20 cricket planned, so there's probably no need to make any sort of formal announcements, and just see how my body's going and see how I'm travelling and if there's opportunities to play in the future, hopefully I'm fit and firing," Glenn Maxwell said, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Advertisement

Maxwell's remarks come after Ricky Ponting had claimed that he would not be a part of Australia's squad in the next T20 World Cup in 2028.

Veteran Doesn't Rule Out An Appearance In LA Olympics & T20 WC 2028

Glenn Maxwell also remains hopeful of being in action at the LA Olympics and the next T20 World Cup. With both events set to happen in 2028, the veteran believes he is not setting any date but expects to be fit and fine for the events.

"Fit and firing? Hopefully. But yeah, not setting any dates. I felt like I got better and better throughout the World Cup. I probably more judge it on how I'm running around the field and how I'm feeling, probably more so than any statistics regarding wickets and runs," Maxwell further said.