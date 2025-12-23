No Kane Williamson In ODIs As New Zealand Announces Squads For Upcoming White-Ball Tour In India

New Zealand Cricket has unveiled its squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of India and has made some surprising inclusions in the list. The most notable omission is Kane Williamson, as the veteran batter was not a part of the ODI squad for the Blackcaps. The former NZ captain has retired from T20I cricket.

The New Zealand Blackcaps will tour India ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026. The series kicks off with the three-match ODI series, while the five-match T20I series will serve as a dress rehearsal for both sides ahead of the World Cup spectacle.

New Zealand Unveil Line-Ups For Upcoming White-Ball Series Against India

On social media, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named its squad for the Blackcaps' next assignment: the white-ball tour in India. Michael Bracewell will lead the ODI leg, while Mitchell Santner will be at the helm for the T20I set of things.

Some surprising omissions feature stars like Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert, as their presence could've significantly reinforced the team.

Advertisement

Notably, Allen and Seifert are currently in action at the Big Bash League (BBL) and have prioritised franchise cricket over international duties. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert will be seen in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Advertisement

New Zealand's White-Ball Line-Ups For The India Tour

ODI Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.

India Announces Squad For NZ T20Is, ODI Line-Up Yet To Be Named

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also named the T20I squad for the upcoming challenge against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav will continue leading the side despite form concerns.

The selectors made some bold moves this time, as vice-captain Shubman Gill has been omitted from the squad. Even stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jitesh Sharma failed to find a spot despite good form.

However, a familiar name returns to the fray, as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has found himself a spot as the back-up wicketkeeper and top-order batter.

India Squad For The Upcoming New Zealand T20I Series & ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).