Shafali Verma's Power Hitting Propels India-W Towards Seven-Wicket Win Over Woeful Sri Lanka-W; Hosts Now 2-0 Up In T20I Series

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women continued their dominance in the competition with a brilliant outing against the Sri Lanka Women in Visakhapatnam. A spirited performance from the Indian batters helped the hosts secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the competition, with three matches to go.

The Women in Blue clinched a seven-wicket victory, with Jemimah Rodrigues continuing her brilliant form with a 15-ball 26. Shafali Verma was the primary aggressor, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with some crucial runs on the scoreboard. Richa Ghosh picked up the winning single, and the crowd is euphoric following the victory.

Sri Lanka once again struggled with their bowling, which should serve as an alarm for the visiting side to improve their strategy with the ball.

Sri Lanka's Struggles Against India Women Continue In T20Is

Sri Lanka Women struggled tremendously as they started things off against India after being told to bat. Captain Chamari Athapaththu was the sole aggressor for the side, scoring 31 off 24. Opener Vishmi Gunaratne was dismissed for just one run.

Hasini Perera picked up 22, while Harshita Samawickrama put up 33 runs on the scoreboard before being run out.

Sree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma secured two wickets each, disrupting the Sri Lankan batters' momentum in the game. Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana also picked up a wicket each in the competition, taking India's wicket count to nine.

Sri Lanka Women managed to put up 128 runs on the scoreboard amid the resistance from the Indian bowlers. The hosts also looked spot-on while fielding as well.

India Complete Vizag Leg With Consecutive Wins and 2-0 Series Lead

India Women started things aggressively, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma delivering a smashing start against Sri Lanka Women. Despite Mandhana's dismissal, Shafali did not lose out on momentum and put up a brilliant 34-ball 69.

In-form Jemimah Rodrigues' brisk cameo also helped India Women. She put up a 15-ball 26 before losing out on her wicket.

The Sri Lankan bowlers looked sloppy during the outing as they conceded seven wides and two no-ball deliveries. Malki Madara, Kawya Kavindi and Kavisha Dilhari picked up a wicket each in the competition.