'No-Look Helicopter?' Audacious Rashid Khan Hits Most Bizarre Six Ever in The Hundred | WATCH VIDEO

The Hundred: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is a global ambassador of the game. Not only is he a champion allrounder, but his persona off-the-field is also well-respected. During the 10th match of The Hundred, Rashid entertained one an all present at the Edgbaston ground with his nine-ball blitz for the Oval Invincibles. He hit a breezy nine-ball 16, but it was one particular hit from him that stole the show.

Rashid hit an extraordinary six off Tim Southee. Off the 90th ball off the innings, Rashid came up with a special. He shuffled a long way across off and waited for something full on the pads. He got what he wanted and dispatched it over deep square with a mini-helicopter whippy flick. It was an audacious shot and a bit bizarre too.

Meanwhile, his knock was not good enough to help his team win as they were beaten by Birmingham Phoenix by four wickets.

But again, Rashid had a day to forget with the ball and that hurt his team's chances in the game. He conceded 59 runs in 20 ball and could not pick up a single wicket.

Crucial Win For Phoenix

After consecutive losses, it was the first win for the Birmingham Phoenix this season. They will hope to carry the momentum forward. On the other hand, first loss for Oval Invincibles after a couple of wins. Without a doubt, it was a humdinger of a game. They still languish at the bottom of the table after three games, while the Invincibles top the table despite the loss.