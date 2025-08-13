'Why Not? Virat Kohli’s Comparison Cannot...': Ex-Pakistan Star Mocks Babar Azam Over Poor Show vs West Indies

West Indies vs Pakistan: There was a time when fans got audacious and compared Virat Kohli with Babar Azam, but now, that comparison is a joke. And this is the case because of Babar's extremely poor form with the bat. In the third ODI against West Indies in Trinidad, Babar perished for nine runs as Pakistan went on to lose the match and the series. Now, a former Pakistan cricketer has slammed Babar and said he cannot ever be compared with Kohli.

‘Don’t compare two players’

“When everything was going well, you were running campaigns comparing players. Now that the performances are not coming, you are saying ‘don’t compare two players’. Why not? Virat Kohli’s comparison cannot be made with anyone in the world. He is a legend of this generation, a role model. You cannot compare him even with MS Dhoni. Dhoni may have been a great captain, but as a batter, cricketer, and athlete, Kohli stands alone. No one should be compared with anyone because it’s unfair and it adds extra pressure, which we are now seeing on Babar Azam,” Shehzad said.

Babar has now gone 72 consecutive international innings without scoring a century. His last century came against Nepal in 2023. His poor form has become a big talking point over the past few months.

Pakistan Hit New Low

This loss would be hard for the Men in Green to digest. The ODI side is Pakistan's most experienced lot and they were expected to win. It would be interesting to see what call is taken by the PCB on Babar and a few other players.