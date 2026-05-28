No MS Dhoni, No Problem! How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Saved an Otherwise Dull IPL 2026

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the talk of the town after his wild 29-ball 97 against Hyderabad in a knockout game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. Following his maverick knock, even legendary Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on the teen sensation. Tendulkar, being the genius that he is, explained the reason behind Sooryavanshi's unreal success. Tendulkar reckoned it had a lot to do with his bat swing and the way he clears his front leg to create room.

Tendulkar's tweet read: “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!”

How Sooryavanshi Saved IPL 2026

It has not been the ideal season for IPL in terms of revenue and TV viewership and there are many factors behind this - for starters, MS Dhoni not playing a single game. Even at 44, he draws the crowds. Even this year, we saw fans going from venue to venue to watch CSK play hoping to get to see Dhoni. That did not happen, and Rohit Sharma - the other big star - also missed out on a large part of the season due to injury. The country needs a new star now that Dhoni, Rohit and Virat Kohli are in their twilight years and in comes Sooryavanshi and takes the world by storm.

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To be honest, people who have never watched the game have started following it because of the phenomenal once-in-a-generation cricketer.

Even before the season started, the mood was negative with the war and everything happening around it. The numbers, at least on TV, were down and the IPL needed something extraordinary. Vaibhav provided it. His insane ability to hit sixes has changed the game forever and now it seems by the time he finishes - he would surpass all records in the game.

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By doing so, he has become India's biggest cricketing star.