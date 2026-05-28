Kavya Maran CRIES After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Wild Blitz Knocks SRH Out of IPL 2026; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a man on a mission on Wednesday night in Chandigarh as he hit sixes for fun during his wild 29-ball 97 blitz. While his insane knock helped Rajasthan beat Hyderabad, SRH owner Kavya Maran was spotted in tears after the game. She was heartbroken as her side was outplayed. The clip of her in tears surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Sooryavanshi's hit 12 sixes and five fours in his 29-ball stay. He seemed all set to break Chris Gayle's long-standing feat for the fastest century in the league, unfortunately for him that did not happen. The teen sensation also bagged the player of the match for his impactful knock in a knockout game.

He said that now the target is the next match and to win it and reach the final.

Advertisement

"When we win, we just take the positive intent forward and move on to the next match. And we will try to win the next match in the same way and reach the finals," he said at the post-match presentation.

He added: 'I do think a little bit, but not too much. I just try to play the game I’m in and not overthink. But if I feel there’s something I need to work on, then I look at that.'

Advertisement