'No One's Locked In Yet': Skipper Steve Smith Keeps England Waiting, Teases Factors Behind Australia's Playing XI For Sydney Test

Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the upcoming fifth and final Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-2026, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from Sunday, January 4.

Australia Delayed Announcing Playing XI For Sydney Test

After winning the first three matches of the series, Australia already retained the Ashes Series. In the previous fourth Test match in Melbourne, England clinched a four-wicket win over Australia and saved themselves from a humiliating whitewash.

Currently, Australia are leading 3-1 in the five-match Test series against England.

The Aussies once again delayed announcing their Playing XI in the series. The hosts will confirm their Playing XI on the day of the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Steve Smith Opens Up On Australia's Playing XI For Sydney Test

While speaking in the pre-match press conference, Australia captain Steve Smith revealed that the team management has not figured out yet whether they will play a spinner or not.

"Could play a couple of all-rounders. Could play a spinner. Could play no spinner. We'll figure it out once we see the surface and see which way we want to go about it," Steve Smith said, as quoted by ANI.

He added that no one is confirmed in the Playing XI as of now, and will decide it later.

"No one's locked in yet. As I said before, we haven't picked a team. There's 13 or 14 guys on the table and we want to see that we can see how we match up against that," he added.