'No Thanks': Jason Gillespie Shuts Speculations Over Taking Over as India Coach From Gautam Gambhir

There has been much speculation over Gautam Gambhir's position as India's Test coach after the team suffered a rare whitewash at home against South Africa recently. There were reports that claimed that VVS Laxman was contacted by the BCCI to take over the role.

The latest is a fan randomly asked former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie over whether he would be interested in taking over as Team India coach from Gautam Gambhir. The former Australian pacer responded to the fan and how.

‘No, Thanks’

“Jason you need to coach India now, because they are losing, not just losing but getting white washed at home twice. They need you seriously,” wrote the user on X.

Responding to the fan's question, Gillespie said ‘No, Thanks’, snubbing even the thought of taking over the job.

Gillespie left as Pakistan coach under suspicious circumstances. He has time and again confessed that he was not happy with the way cricket was functioning in Pakistan and that was a major reason behind him resigning.

The Indian team has already suffered a couple of whitewashes at home, something that is unheard off as the Indian side is traditionally very strong on home soil.

One has to also take into account that over the past decade and a half, the side has preferred Indian coaches.

What's Next For Team India?