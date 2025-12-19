Updated 19 December 2025 at 14:41 IST
Not Available? Rohit Sharma Not in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad Despite BCCI's Diktat
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has not been included in Mumbai's VHT squad as there is no clarity over his availability.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: In a stunning move, former India captain Rohit Sharma's name does not feature in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. There is no clarity over why is this the case. It is also surprising because Rohit's name does not appear in the squad despite the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) asking senior players to feature in domestic games. But this is not the end of the world as a senior Mumbai selector confirmed that he would be included in the squad once he confirms his availability.
The Mumbai team would be led by Shardul Thakur. Vijay Hazare Trophy starts from December 24.
‘He will be accommodated in the squad when available’
“All these India players will be accommodated in the Mumbai squad when they are available. If they aren’t available, it’s not right to name them in the squad and deprive a youngster of a place in the team,” Sanjay Patil, Mumbai’s senior selection committee chairman, told Times of India.
It is no secret that Rohit wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. He has already retired from Tests and T20Is and is only active in ODIs.
