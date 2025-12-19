Not Available? Rohit Sharma Not in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad Despite BCCI's Diktat

Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: In a stunning move, former India captain Rohit Sharma's name does not feature in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. There is no clarity over why is this the case. It is also surprising because Rohit's name does not appear in the squad despite the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) asking senior players to feature in domestic games. But this is not the end of the world as a senior Mumbai selector confirmed that he would be included in the squad once he confirms his availability.

The Mumbai team would be led by Shardul Thakur. Vijay Hazare Trophy starts from December 24.

‘He will be accommodated in the squad when available’

“All these India players will be accommodated in the Mumbai squad when they are available. If they aren’t available, it’s not right to name them in the squad and deprive a youngster of a place in the team,” Sanjay Patil, Mumbai’s senior selection committee chairman, told Times of India.

