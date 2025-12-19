Will India U19 Qualify For Final if U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Match vs Sri Lanka Counterparts is Washed Out?

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: The Indian U-19 team has had a dream run at the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2025 and now even if their semi-final clash against their Sri Lankan counterparts on Friday gets washed out due to rain - the Men in Blue would make the finale. The Indian team were the table-toppers from Group A as they finished higher than Pakistan. The match, that is set to take place at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai is yet to get underway as rain has delayed it's start.

3:30 PM IST is Cut-Off Time

It would be very difficult for the groundsmen to get the game underway even if it stops raining as puddles have been formed in the ground. As of now, the fate of the game hangs in the balance as the cut-off time for a 20-over contest is 3:30 PM IST.

For the unversed, the second semi-final where Pakistan would take on Bangladesh has also been delayed due to the same reason. In fact, if the Pakistan-Bangladesh game is washed out, the latter will set up a date with India in the summit clash that takes place on Sunday.

The unfortunate part is that there is no Reserve day for the knockout games.

Ind U-19 Have Remained Unbeaten

India have easily been the best team of the competition thus far. They remain unbeaten after getting the better off United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Malaysia.