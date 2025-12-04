Not CSK or RCB; Ex-KKR Icon Andre Russell Reveals Toughest IPL Opponent

IPL 2026: We are still a few months away from the Indian Premier League's 19th season, but the buzz is picking up because the mini-auction takes place in a few days time in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders legend Andre Russell decided to retire from the IPL. While the move stunned many, one could realise that age was catching up and the demands of the IPL is a lot for anybody.

Days after the move, Russell has revealed the toughest opposition he has faced in the IPL. He did not pick Chennai Super Kings or Royal Challengers Bengaluru, instead, he picked Mumbai Indians. His choice makes sense as KKR never had a good record against them.

‘Mumbai Indians - always gives us a fight’

"I enjoy playing against most teams. There will always be challenges, but this particular team - Mumbai Indians - always gives us a fight, whether they come to Kolkata or when we go to the Wankhede. We know that, okay, we're going into that ring," Andre Russell told Cricbuzz.

Not just that, he also picked Jasprit Bumrah as the toughest bowler he faced in IPL.

"One of the most challenging bowlers that I've always come up against is Jasprit Bumrah. As soon as I come in to bat, most of the time they give him the ball. He has got me out a few times but I have also enjoyed hitting him for a few boundaries," Russell added.

Russell's New Role in KKR