WATCH | Virat Kohli's 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Gesture to Temba Bavuma Goes Viral in Raipur During 2nd ODI

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli was in a good space and that was bound to happen after he hit his 53rd ODI ton on Wednesday in Raipur during the 2nd ODI. Thanks to his century, India posted a mammoth 358 for eight. But more than the century, it was Kohli's ‘Babaji Ka Thullu’ gesture that went viral. He did that while fielding. Going by the clip, it seems like he made that gesture towards Temba Bavuma in the fifth over. It was an obvious attempt to distract the South Africa captain. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

The gesturing did not work as Bavuma went onto score a crucial 46 off 48 balls.

Markram Powers SA to Win

South Africa were clinical in chasing the mammoth total set by India. Of course one has to take into account the fact that batting became better towards the second half of the game due to excessive dew. The Indian fielding left much to be desired, but again, one cannot be that harsh on them considering the conditions. With the four-wicket win, South Africa have levelled the three-match ODI series.

Markram's 110 off 98 balls earned him the Player of the Match as well.

"You’ve got to get through that initial period. We saw in the first game what the middle order did and from my side I did feel a bit responsible that we just came up short. If you kick on into the 70s, the outcome could easily be different. Tonight, under lights, the wicket had a bit more pace and swing, so the plan was to get in, find some rhythm, and then push on from there," Markram said at the post-match presentation.

