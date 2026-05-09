'Not Sure If Rohit Sharma Will Accept': Mumbai Indians Captaincy Conundrum Addressed Amid Hardik Pandya's Fitness Issues

Mumbai Indians are facing an unprecedented leadership vacuum ahead of their IPL 2026 match against RCB on May 10. Hardik Pandya's potential unavailability in the next game has fueled speculation, while Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed his availability days after he and his wife welcomed a baby girl.

Will Rohit Sharma Captain Mumbai Indians Against RCB?

Hardik missed the last game due to a back spasm and didn't travel with the MI squad initially. As per reports, he had a fitness test on Friday, and he will be further assessed on Saturday. Suryakumar has confirmed he will feature on Sunday, but time is running out for him to reach Raipur ahead of Sunday's game.

Mumbai have a readymade option in Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five IPL titles, but the 38-year-old is very unlikely to be considered for the role. Former CSK star Subramaniam Badrinath also raised questions on whether Rohit is ready to accept the challenge once again.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “MI looks at a different side when Rohit scores runs. When Rohit gets going, it feels like everyone in MI gets energised. Also, if Hardik and Suryakumar Yadav don’t play the game, it’s not right to go back to Rohit Sharma as captain just because no one is there. I am not even sure if he’ll accept captaining the side."

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Mumbai Indians Need An Upswing In Their Form

Mumbai have not been at their best this campaign and badly need an upturn in their form. Mumbai will have three away matches before returning to Wankhede Stadium for their last IPL 2026 match. After the RCB game in Raipur, they will travel to Dharmashala to face the Punjab Kings, followed by a game against KKR at Eden Gardens.

With multiple teams failing to cross the 10-point threshold, 14 points just might be enough to sneak through to the playoffs. MI need to win the remaining four matches at any cost to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.