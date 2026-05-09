Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Availability For Mumbai Indians Days After Becoming Father, Set To Feature vs RCB In IPL 2026 Clash: Report

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to feature against RCB, as per reports. Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty, were recently blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. Suryakumar didn't travel with the team to Raipur, but according to Cricbuzz, the 35-year-old has confirmed his availability for the game and is expected to reach the city today prior to the game on May 10.

With uncertainty hovering over Hardik Pandya's fitness, Suryakumar could lead Mumbai for the 2nd time this season. The report stated that Hardik underwent a fitness test on Friday, and he will be assessed again on Saturday. He is also likely to take part in the practice session on Saturday evening.

With just three wins in 10 matches, Mumbai badly need to win their remaining matches to cling to their playoff hopes as it stands.

Mumbai will have three away matches before returning to Wankhede Stadium for their last IPL 2026 match. After the bRCB game in Raipur, they will travel to Dramashala to face the Punjab Kings, followed by a game against KKR at Eden Gardens.

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Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Welcome New Member To Family

The Mumbai Indians star took to social media to announce the arrival of a new member to his family. Suryakumar posted on X, “With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl.”

The couple got married in 2016, and over the years, Devisha has had a strong presence in his husband's life.

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