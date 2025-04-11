Not Virat Kohli; Manoj Tiwary Pinpoints Liam Livingstone as Biggest Disappointment After RCB's Loss vs DC in IPL 2025

IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: It was a night Royal Challengers Bengaluru would like to put behind them as soon as possible and look ahead. RCB were defeated by the Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Following the loss, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who has been covering IPL 2025, reckoned Liam Livingstone as the biggest disappointment for RCB and also went onto compare him with Glenn Maxwell. Tiwary reckons Livingstone is not learning from his mistakes. The star English player scored four off six balls before being dismissed by Mohit Sharma.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni To Take Over As CSK Skipper As Gaikwad Suffers Injury

‘The one player that disappointed me the most’

"The one player that disappointed me the most was the overseas player, Liam Livingstone. Liam Livingstone is emerging as the new Glenn Maxwell. If you see his shot selection, despite being an experienced international player, he gets out in a similar fashion each and every time," Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

"If you talk about his previous innings at the Chinnaswamy against GT, he had given four chances, and only after that he made runs. So, RCB have a problem here with him. Indian batters can afford to make mistakes here and there, and little liberty is there for the overseas players as well, but not like this," he added.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Delhi is the only franchise to stay unbeaten in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. DC hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.278.