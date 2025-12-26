Not Virat Kohli; Scott Boland Picks Toughest Indian Batter he Has Bowled to Ahead of Boxing Day Test at MCG

Ashes 2025-26: Scott Boland has emerged as one of the finest red-ball pacers in the world. His consistency is unmatched and he is a regular wicket-taker. Boland, who is featuring in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the MCG, made a huge confession before the start of the day's play. In a rapid fire round organised by Grassroot Cricket Round, a young female fan asked him the question about the toughest Indian batter he has bowled to. Most would have expected Boland picking Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara or Rohit Sharma, instead, he picked Rishabh Pant. He picked Pant because of the unpredictability factor.

‘Very unpredictable’

Boland said: "Rishabh Pant from India. He's someone who's very unpredictable. So, I feel like sometimes he slogs you for six and you bowl the same ball and he blocks it. So, he is very hard to bowl to."

Boland has got the better of Pant on two occasions in his career during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Boland has 73 Tests wickets to his name in 17 games at an average of 18.23.

Boland Firing in Ashes

Boland is featuring in the Boxing Day Test and is on fire. Bowling his first spell, he has already picked up three wickets in merely six overs. It is no secret that MCG is one of Boland's favourite venues.