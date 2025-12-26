Vaibhav Suryavanshi Injured? Here's Why Teen Sensation is Set to Miss Remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in ominous form. He has been smashing bowlers all around the park, getting daddy hundreds and has very quickly become a huge crowd-pullers. Fans actually fill up the stadiums to watch him bat, such is his popularity. But, unfortunately he would be missing the remainder of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy after smashing a breathtaking 190 off 84 balls against Sikkim on December 24. In that game, he hit 16 fours and 15 sixes. His surreal knock helped Bihar post a world record score of 574/6 in 50 overs.

Bihar is locking horns with Manipur in a VHT match on December 26, but he is not featuring in that game. As per his coach, Manish Ojha, he is going to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Prime Minister's National Children's Award ceremony, where he is set to receive an award from President Draupadi Murmu.

National Duty

After the ceremony ends, he will not join his Bihar team, instead, he will link up with the U19 India side which will travel to Zimbabwe for a series after which there is the U19 World Cup. The U19 WC starts from January 15 and Suryavanshi is expected to play an integral role for India. Interesting to see how he fares in the U19 WC.

Advertisement

What After WC?

Suryavanshi, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise, would be playing the IPL later in 2026. He is a special talent and hence the spotlight is bound to be on him.