Updated 5 January 2026 at 21:58 IST
Number 1 ODI Batter Rohit Sharma Commits To Intensive Practice Session Ahead Of New Zealand Series
Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has started practicing for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which is starting from January 11.
India vs New Zealand: With days left before the start of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has started practicing in the nets.
The three-match ODI series will begin on January 11, with the first match of the series taking place at BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot will host the second ODI match of the series on January 14. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on January 18.
The Men in Blue are coming into the ODIs after sealing a 2 -1 win over South Africa in the recently concluded series.
Earlier on Saturday, January 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.
Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain, but his availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are included in the squad for the upcoming ODIs against the Kiwis.
Rohit Sharma Sweats Out Ahead Of ODIs Against New Zealand
Earlier on January 5, star batter Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself practicing before the three-match ODIs against New Zealand. Even at the age of 38, Rohit Sharma is fully committed to fitness.
Earlier, there had been media reports that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar would hold a high-level meeting to decide Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the ODI World Cup 2027. However, the two cricket stars have proved their worth in the ODIs during the three-match 50-over series against South Africa.
Rohit Sharma's Numbers In ODIs
Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut for Team India in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast. In the ODIs, the 38-year-old played 279 matches and 271 innings, scoring 11,516 runs at a strike rate of 92.85 and an average of 49.21. He scored 33 centuries and 61 half-centuries for Team India in the 50-over format.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 21:58 IST