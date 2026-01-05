Number 1 ODI Batter Rohit Sharma Commits To Intensive Practice Session Ahead Of New Zealand Series

India vs New Zealand: With days left before the start of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has started practicing in the nets.

The three-match ODI series will begin on January 11, with the first match of the series taking place at BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot will host the second ODI match of the series on January 14. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on January 18.

The Men in Blue are coming into the ODIs after sealing a 2 -1 win over South Africa in the recently concluded series.

Earlier on Saturday, January 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain, but his availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are included in the squad for the upcoming ODIs against the Kiwis.

Rohit Sharma Sweats Out Ahead Of ODIs Against New Zealand

Earlier on January 5, star batter Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself practicing before the three-match ODIs against New Zealand. Even at the age of 38, Rohit Sharma is fully committed to fitness.

Rohit Sharma in net practice ahead of New Zealand ODIs. Image: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

Earlier, there had been media reports that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar would hold a high-level meeting to decide Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the ODI World Cup 2027. However, the two cricket stars have proved their worth in the ODIs during the three-match 50-over series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma's Numbers In ODIs