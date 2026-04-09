Nuwan Thushara's IPL Participation In Doldrums, Legal Showdown Looms As SLC To File Objections Against RCB Star's NOC Petition

Nuwan Thushara's IPL participation has further hit a roadblock. The Sri Lankan international was retained by RCB for IPL 2026, but he hasn't featured in a single match after he failed to attain a NOC following his failure to clear the mandated fitness test. Thushara filed a lawsuit in the Colombo District Court challenging the decision of SLC.

SLC Files Objection To Nuwan Thushara's IPL Petition

Thushara argued in his petition that his current contract with Sri Lanka Cricket expired on March 31, and the denial of a NOC from SLC was deemed very unreasonable and a barrier to his livelihood. Thushara's retention for RCB is worth around INR 1.6 crore, which happens to be quite a lot of money.

Now it has come to light that SLC has informed the Colombo District Court that they will file an objection to Thushara's petition, who wants an interim injunction directing the board to grant him an NOC in order to take part in IPL 2026. As per the Sri Lanka Mirror, SLC Chairman Shammi Silva, SLC Secretary Bandula Dissanayake, Treasurer of SLC Sujeewa Godaliyadda, and the Chief Executive Officer of SLC, Ashley de Silva will be respondents.

The matter will now be heard on April 23, which now makes it impossible for Thusahara to feature in IPL 2026.

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Despite his absence, RCB haven't had any difficulties and have made an impressive start to their IPL title defence.

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