NZ vs IND, 4th T20I: Phillips, Duffy Help Kiwis Get First Win in Series, Beat India by 87 Runs

Auckland: A four-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday.

With this win, the series stands at 3-1 in favour of India, with a match to go. Phillips (107 in 49 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and Michael Bracewell (65 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) took NZ to a massive 259/7 in 20 overs, the highest total against India. Duffy (4/23), Santner (2/24) and Fisher (2/40) made sure India never found their groove, and they were skittled out for just 172 runs in 20 overs.

During the chase of 260 runs, India started off with a four from Sanju Samson on the first ball, but they lost Sanju (4) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the same over to Jacob Duffy, sinking to 4/2 in 0.5 overs.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer started off with a four off Duffy, while Abhishek struggled to get into his usual groove, waiting for 13 balls for his first six against Matthew Fisher in the fourth over. However, after a boundary and a wide, Fisher got Abhishek for 15-ball 27, with three fours and a six. India was 50/3 in 4.3 overs.

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Adam Milne got skipper Iyer for 11-ball 22, with four boundaries, reducing India to 56/4 in 5.3 overs. With a four from Axar Patel, India ended the powerplay at 61/4, with Axar (5*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1*) unbeaten.

In the 8th over, Nitish Kumar relieved the pressure with a couple of sixes, but soon became Mitchell Santner for 10-ball 21. Santner also completed his 150 T20I wickets. India was 86/5 in 8.1 overs.

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Santner also ended Axar's sluggish knock of nine-ball seven, reducing India to 89/6 in 8.4 overs.

In the 10th over, Naman Dhir relieved some pressure, with a couple of fours and a six against Fisher, bringing India's 100-run mark in 9.4 overs. India ended their 10 overs at 107/6, with Naman (18*) and Tilak Varma (3*) unbeaten.

Naman's cameo ended at the hands of Duffy, with a lob to Nathan Smith, at 28 off 13 balls, with two fours and two sixes, and Arshdeep Singh followed him on the next ball, reducing India to 121/8 in 11.3 overs.

Tilak and Prince Yadav continued the innings forward, taking India to the 150-run mark in 16.4 overs, but all was lost at this point.

Fisher ended Tilak's stay at the crease, removing him for a 32-ball 35, with a four and three sixes. India was 158/9 in 18.4 overs.

India ended their innings at 172/9, with Prince Yadav (18*) and Mayank Yadav (3*) unbeaten.

Duffy (4/23) was pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, setting the tone for a massive win. Santner (2/24) and Fisher (2/40) also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Powered by a magnificent century from Glenn Phillips and a fluent half-century from Michael Bracewell, New Zealand cruised to a massive 259/7 against India in the fourth T20I.

Phillips slammed 107 off 49 balls at a strike rate of 218.37, while Bracewell smashed 65 off just 25 balls striking at 260.00. It has been a difficult year for Indian bowlers, who have conceded 200-plus totals on 11 occasions in 2026, the most by any team in a calendar year in T20 cricket, the previous most being nine each by Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, also in 2026.

After successfully chasing down targets of 198, 180 and 225 in the first three T20Is, India had left New Zealand searching for answers. The Black Caps responded by going bigger this time, posting a massive 259/7, the highest total of the series.

After being put in to bat, New Zealand got off to a shaky start as Mayank Yadav dismissed opener Tim Seifert for just 3 in the first over. The Indian pacer bounced back impressively in his next over after conceding 20 runs in his following over, removing Daryl Mitchell for 24 to leave the hosts reeling at 34/2.

From there, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips took control, driving the Kiwis’ innings forward. The duo launched a counter-attack against the Indian bowlers, racing New Zealand to 67-2 by the end of the powerplay.

Following the conclusion of the powerplay, the duo continued their assault on the Indian bowlers before Axar Patel finally broke the partnership, dismissing Allen for a blistering 31 off 17 deliveries, studded with two fours and two sixes.

Allen once again failed to convert his promising start into a substantial knock. Following his dismissal, Bevon Jacobs joined Glenn Phillips at the crease, with New Zealand reaching 109-3 at the halfway stage.

Mayank Yadav struck again in the 11th over, removing Jacobs for just 7. The dismissal brought an end to Jacobs’ run of three consecutive 30-plus scores. Michael Bracewell then walked out to join Phillips in the middle as New Zealand looked to rebuild and accelerate.

Bracewell and Phillips then launched a brutal assault on the Indian bowlers, smashing them to all parts of the ground. The duo stitched together a breathtaking 115-run stand off just 40 deliveries before Prince Yadav finally broke the partnership by dismissing Bracewell.

The pair were particularly severe on Nitish Reddy and Mayank Yadav, collecting a combined 52 runs off their two overs. Their onslaught put New Zealand firmly in the driver's seat as they powered towards a formidable total.

Phillips and Bracewell's explosive 115-run stand off just 40 balls, at a staggering run rate of 16.82, became the highest-ever 100-plus partnership against India and the fourth-highest against a Full Member nation.

Following Bracewell’s dismissal, Phillips continued his assault on the Indian bowlers, bringing up a magnificent century in emphatic fashion by dispatching India’s ace pacer Arshdeep Singh over the boundary for a towering six.

However, Singh had the last laugh, dismissing Mitchell Santner off the final delivery of his spell to claim his 150th T20I wicket. With this feat, he became the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone in the format.

Nitish Reddy finally brought an end to Phillips’ sensational knock in the final over of the innings, dismissing him for a blistering 107 off 49 deliveries, studded with six fours and 10 sixes.

New Zealand finished their innings at a formidable 259/7, setting India a massive target of 260 for victory. For the visitors, Mayank Yadav led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket apiece.