'One And Only...': Mohammed Siraj Pokes Fun at Jasprit Bumrah During Team India's Official Photoshoot Ahead of 1st Test vs England | WATCH

India vs England: Days ahead of the opening Test at Headingley, Team India, which is in transition - seems to be bonding well. During Team India's official photoshoot, pacer Mohammed Siraj was poking fun at Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj was asked about who took the most number of takes for the head shot. To that, Siraj says, it is the one and only Bumrah. The fact that a junior in the side can poke fun at a veteran shows that the bonhomie in the dressing room is good and that helps in a long Test tour.

For the unversed, Team India play five Tests against England with the first game starting June 20 at Headingley. The clip was posted by the BCCI and is now going viral:

Meanwhile, both Siraj and Bumrah are likely to feature in the opening Test at Headingley. Also, both of them would be key to India's fortunes. What is understood is that the strip at Headingley will assist seamers and hence Siraj and Bumrah could be a handful. Interesting to see the impact the two pacers have in the five-match series. Former England cricketer Stuart Broad also went onto hail Bumrah.

Broad Hails Bumrah

“He (Bumrah) jogs in, you will be thinking ‘this will be 70 miles an hour’ and it hits you at 90 and you don’t get a real flow. When I faced Shoaib Akhtar, he sprint in at a hundred miles an hour and delivered at a hundred miles an hour," Broad said in the podcast ‘For the Love of Cricket’ which also featured England batter Jos Buttler.