Michael Atherton Trolls RCB's Dinesh Karthik For Lecturing Virat Kohli During IPL 2025 Game, Says 'He Was Out Very Next Over'

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it an Indian Premier League season to remember as they went onto clinch their maiden title with a win over Punjab Kings. But unfortunately, RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik got roasted for unnecessary reasons. During a podcast, Karthik recently claimed that he gave a lecture to Kohli, who scored 43 off 35 balls.

So, former English cricketer Michael Atherton has now trolled Karthik claiming that his supposed lecture to Kohli did not work as the former RCB captain was out the very next over. Atherton also cheekily asked him about what did he tell Kohli.

‘He was out the very next over’

“Before the final, I predicted that if RCB won, you would be right at the front holding the trophy, which turned out to be true, and Virat Kohli was right at the back, but you won the trophy," Atherton said. “And secondly, in that final, what I noticed was, in a strategic timeout, you spent a long time telling Virat Kohli what to do. He was at the crease, and you spent a long time, I saw you there, pointing at him, and I think he was out the very next over, after your five-minute lecture. Tell me what you said to him," Atherton said during a Sky Sports podcast.

When Atherton asks Karthik to reveal the conversation, the latter laughs timidly and claims that it is the toughest question asked to him at a podcast.

