'One Bad Egg': Did Shahid Afridi Ridiculously Target Shikhar Dhawan After WCL 2025 Match Between India-Pakistan Gets Cancelled?

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2025: Looks like the Pakistan former cricketers are heartbroken after the World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston got called off. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who is no stranger to making bizarre remarks, has made another one. After the match was called off, Afridi is a distasteful manner, without taking any Indian names, mentioned there is ‘one bad egg’. In all probability, he was trying to speak about former India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

In recent times, after the Pahalgam attack, Afridi and Dhawan had a banter on social space which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

'There's one bad egg'

"Sports bring people closer, but if politics gets involved in everything, how will we move forward? Until we sit together and discuss issues, nothing will improve — lack of communication only makes things worse," he said.

"We've come here to play cricket, to have one-on-one interactions and friendly conversations. But sometimes, there's one bad egg that spoils everything for everyone else," he added.

There was a massive build-up for the contest and considering it was on Sunday, the revenue factor also took a hit because the game did not take place. It did not take place as political tensions exist between the two countries and after the Pahalgam attack, things have worsened.

No India-Pakistan