Injury Woes Hit Team India Ahead Of Manchester Test As Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remainder Of England Tour - Report

England vs India: India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a knee injury while training and is likely to miss the remaining matches of the ongoing Test series against England, according to ESPNcricinfo.

As per the report, Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered a knee injury during the training session in the gym on Sunday. The scans have revealed that the youngster suffered ligament damage.

The injury crisis has hit the Team India campaign as pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh have recently sustained injuries. Currently, the two fast bowlers are healing from the injury they sustained recently.

Just a few hours back, Team India added Anshul Kamboj to their squad for the remaining matches of the England Tour as the replacement of Akash Deep.

Now, the injury to Nitish Kumar Reddy will be a massive blow for the Shubman Gill-led side. It is likely, Shardul Thakur will replace Nitish in the upcoming match of the series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Stats In Test Cricket

Nitish Kumar Reddy made his Test debut against Australia at Perth in 2024. In the long format for Team India, Nitish Kumar Reddy played seven matches and 13 innings, scoring 343 runs at an average of 28.58 and a strike rate of 55.68. The 22-year-old all-rounder also has one century for Team India in red-ball cricket.

Currently, England are leading the five-match Test series by 2-1. The Three Lions started the series with a five-wicket win over India at Headingley in Leeds. In the second match of the series, Team India made a solid comeback after clinching a dominating 336-run win over England in Birmingham. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 39 years.

However, England took a lead in the series after clinching a 22-run victory over India in the third Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.