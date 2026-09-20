One Last Dance? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Get Endorsement For India's 2027 ODI World Cup Campaign

Former Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya backed India's ODI-exclusive stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying that the youngsters will get to learn a lot from them and that having them in the mix would be good for the World Cup squad.



Sanath, one of the finest all-rounders of all time and a highly destructive batter of his era, was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Corporate Cricket World Cup launch event in Gurugram. Both Rohit and Virat, aged 39 and 37 respectively, are ODI-exclusive legends following their Test retirement in May last year. They had also retired from T20Is after India's T20 World Cup 2024 title-winning campaign.



The lack of ODI cricket on the calendar and these two legends being exclusive to that format has opened up debates about their future and availability for the 2027 World Cup. To these debates, Jayasuriya said to ANI, "They (Team India) have both youth and experience and are a mixed team. There are a lot of things to learn from experienced players for the youngsters. So I think that is a good thing when you have senior players in the team. Youngsters will learn from them, it is a good mix for future World Cups for India."



Rohit has been a part of three World Cups from 2015 to 2023 and has been a standout performer in each of the tournaments, ending as the leading run-getter in the 2019 edition in the UK with 648 runs in nine games, including five centuries and a fifty.