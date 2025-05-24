One Nation, Three Skippers: Team India Will Have Three Captains For The First Time As Shubman Gill Takes Charge Of Test Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, May 24th, announced the 18-member squad for Team India's upcoming Test series against England.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended the press conference in Mumbai, where he revealed the squad.

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from red-ball cricket, the squad announcement gained more significance as cricket fans all around the world kept an eye on who would lead the Indian Cricket Team in the long format.

Ajit Agarkar Announces Shubman Gill As Team India's New Test Skipper

During the press conference, Ajit Agarkar named Shubman Gill as the new captain of Team India in Test cricket. This comes after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket earlier this month.

This is the first time that Team India will have three different captains in the Test, ODI, and T20I formats. Previously, the BCCI had always preferred one skipper who led the side in all three formats.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket

Shubman Gill made his debut in Test cricket in 2020 against Australia at Melbourne. Following that, the 25-year-old has played 32 Tests and 59 innings, scoring 1893 runs at a strike rate of 59.92, and has an average of 35.05.

After leading Team India to win the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the short format. Following that, Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain of the Men in Blue in the T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav is considered one of the greatest white ball players in recent times. The 34-year-old has scored 2598 runs in 83 T20I matches at a strike rate of 167.07, and has an average of 38.20.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will continue playing in the ODIs and lead Team India. Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blues clinched the Champions Trophy 2025 title after beating New Zealand.

The upcoming five-match series between India and England will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027.