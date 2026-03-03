'Only Two Fifties In World Cups': Huge Suryakumar Yadav Concern Pointed Out Ahead Of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal

Suryakumar Yadav will hope to lead India to the semifinal when the Men in Blue face off against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium. Powered by a Sanju Samson masterclass, India defeated West Indies to set up a semifinal clash with Harry Brook and Co.

Aakash Chopra Points Out Huge Suryakumar Yadav Concern

Despite Samson's brilliant innings, India's batting woes have remained a worry ahead of the most crucial phase of the tournament. Surya himself hasn't managed to hit a fifty since the USA game and focus will be on the Indian captain, too. He has amassed 231 runs in the tournament and Aakash Chopra has now raised an eyebrow at Sky's performance in World Cups over the years. He pointed out that the 35-year-old has scored only two fifties in World Cups.

On his YouTube channel, he said, "I was looking at Suryakumar Yadav's numbers. When you check his World Cup numbers, you find that his overall numbers are excellent. He has scored two half-centuries against USA, out of which one was very important. It was a phenomenal knock. But outside of the associate nations or the minnows, with due respect, he actually has only two half-centuries in World Cups.

“This is his fourth T20 World Cup. If we include the ODI one, this is his fifth World Cup, but only two half-centuries have come against good big teams. One came against South Africa in Perth, and the other came against Afghanistan in the last World Cup.”

India Need To Fire All Guns Blazing Against England

The Men In Blue has remained one of the potential contenders for the title but they haven't looked like a well-oiled unit. Against the West Indies, except for Jasprit Bumrah, the other bowlers failed to step up when it was needed the most. Fielding has also not been up to the mark and they need to be battle-ready against the Three Lions. The Likes of Abhishgek Sharma and Ishan Kishan also need to defy the criticism and come out all guns blazing in Mumbai.