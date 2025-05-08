Operation Sindoor: IPL Confirms Venue Change, Punjab Kings To Host Mumbai Indians At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: The IPL 2025 match between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was supposed to be held in Dharamsala, but in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor the ebCCI decided to change the venue.

As per Cricbuzz, Mumbai Indians will now travel to Ahmedabad on Thursday evening. An IPL statement confirmed the development.

“TATA IPL Match No. 61 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges.”