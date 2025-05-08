The Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings has been suspended, the Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed. The match was originally scheduled to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

There have been ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, and PCB's move came after an emergency meeting was held, chaired by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. It remains to be seen whether this match will be held in Rawalpindi on a later date or the PCB could also move it to another venue, with Karachi being mooted as one of the potential venues.