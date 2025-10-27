Out of Favour Batter Prithvi Shaw Sends Timely Reminder To India Selectors With Record-Breaking Knock Against Chandigarh In Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: India and Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw displayed a dominant performance against Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 fixture, at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh, on Monday, October 27.

In the first innings, Prithvi struggled and could score only eight runs from nine balls at a strike rate of 88.89, slamming two fours.

However, the 25-year-old made a stunning comeback and smashed a 141-ball double century during Maharashtra's second innings. Prithvi Shaw stayed unbeaten on the crease till the end, scoring 222 runs from 156 balls. He hammered 29 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 142.31. Prithvi Shaw's 222-run knock helped Maharashtra propel to 359/3 in the second innings.

Prithvi Shaw Achieves Unique Feat In Ranji Trophy

The 25-year-old's 141-ball double hundred helped the Maharashtra batter register the third fastest double century in Ranji Trophy history. It took Shaw only 72 balls to cross the 100-run mark.

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri holds the record of the fastest double century in Ranji Trophy after he scored 200 runs from just 123 balls against Baroda in the 1984-1985 season at the Wankhede Stadium.

Before the start of the 2025-2026 season of the Ranji Trophy, Prithvi Shaw joined Maharashtra from Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw's Numbers In First-Class Cricket

Prithvi Shaw boasts a stunning record in first-class cricket, having scored 4631 runs across 59 matches and 104 innings, at a strike rate of 82.63 and an average of 45.85. The 25-year-old scored 13 centuries and 19 fifties in first-class cricket.

Even after continuous success in domestic cricket, Prithvi Shaw has failed to earn an India call-up. His last match for Team India was back in 2021 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match in Colombo; following that, he has not played for the national cricket team.