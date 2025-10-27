'Failures Are Inevitable': Gautam Gambhir Unbothered By Suryakumar Yadav's Dip In Form, Backs India Skipper Ahead Of Australia T20Is

Reigning T20 world champions India, who recently won the Asia Cup, look too strong and dominant for any side to beat them at the moment. The 'Men in Blue' haven't lost a single game under Suryakumar Yadav, and this speaks volumes about the kind of form they are in at the moment.

India are prepping to play the five-match T20I series against Australia, and it is a crucial juncture for them on their road to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir Brushes Aside Concerns Regarding SKY's Form

Despite leading the Indian team to numerous series wins, it is Suryakumar Yadav's own form that has been worrying him for quite some time now. The Indian skipper is struggling for consistency at the moment, and he will hope that things change for him in the upcoming T20I series. In his last 20 matches, Suryakumar Yadav averages only 17.95, and this raises serious questions about the kind of form that he is in.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir was specifically asked about Suryakumar Yadav's form, to which he had a very simple answer. Gambhir said that the team has collectively committed to an ultra-aggressive template, and this philosophy comes with inevitable failures.

"Honestly, Surya’s batting form doesn’t concern me because we have committed to an ultra-aggressive template in our dressing room. When you embrace this philosophy, failures are inevitable. It would be easy for Surya to score 40 runs off 30 balls and avoid criticism, but we have collectively decided that it’s acceptable to fail while pursuing this approach," said Gambhir while speaking to the official broadcasters prior to the India vs Australia T20I series.

Gambhir Opens Up On Abhishek Sharma