Out-Of-Form Shubman Gill Tunes Up His Preparations Ahead Of Series Opener ODI vs New Zealand In Vadodara

India Test and One-Day skipper Shubman Gill has begun preparations for the upcoming New Zealand ODIs. The young cricketer has an enormous task on his back as he battles form-related issues and criticism over his inability to perform.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team will be in action against the New Zealand Blackcaps for a white-ball tour, which kicks off with a three-match T20I series.

The onus would be on Shubman Gill to deliver a spirited performance in the competition and leave the lean patch behind as India kicks off the new year against the Blackcaps.

Shubman Gill Fine-Tunes Training Before Opening ODI vs NZ in Vadodara

Shubman Gill shared some pictures of himself from India's training at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. The Indian Test and ODI skipper was seen all padded up and facing the throwdowns in the nets. The 26-year-old looked in good spirits and trained with the team during the practice session.

The Indian captain has had a tough time recently, as injuries and poor form have significantly affected his performance.

The Indian cricketer injured his neck after facing just three balls in the Kolkata Test and was eventually ruled out of the tournament, with Rishabh Pant leading the charge. The Men in Blue were defeated 2-0 in the competition.

Shubman Gill's inability to convert runs led to his omission from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad for India. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson would replace him as the opener in the marquee ICC competition. Gill is seemingly out of the Men in Blue's T20 equation for the time being.

Shubman Gill Has Great Numbers Against New Zealand

Despite the form-related concerns, Shubman Gill has an impressive track record while facing the Blackcaps in the 50-over format. In 12 matches, he has picked up 623 runs at an average of 69.22.

Gill also picked up two hundreds and five half-centuries in the appearances he made against the Blackcaps in the 50-over format.