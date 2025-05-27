Pakistan Cricket Hits New Financial Low! PCB Unable To Fund DRS Technology For Home Series Against Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board has opted out of the incorporation of the DRS technology for their upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. The decision was made keeping their strenuous financial situation in mind. The Pakistan-Bangladesh series begins tomorrow, and the players will not have the ability to use DRS for disputed decisions.

PCB Drop DRS Tech For Pakistan-Bangladesh Series Due To Financial Issues

The Pakistan Cricket Board have been in turmoil for quite a while. Their cash-strapped position has made things difficult as they continue International cricket. Pakistan is scheduled to host Bangladesh for a three-match white-ball series. The matches would be played in T20 format. However, recent developments have indicated that the PCB has opted out of the use of DRS for this series due to cost efficiency.

PCB's decision not to implement DRS tech for a bilateral series against Bangladesh may sound unusual. Both nations have had strong performances against each other, which makes it intriguing for their local audience. However, sources have reflected that the lack of interest in the white-ball series prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to opt out of DRS this time.

"It is not cost-effective for the board or broadcasters to have DRS technology in the series," Source said to PTI.

Bangladesh Cricket Are Coming Off An Embarrassing Loss

Notably, the Bangladesh Cricket Team arrived in Pakistan without some of their top players. They had earlier faced off against the UAE in Sharjah, where they were defeated by the hosts by 2-1. It was embarrassing for Bangladesh to lose consecutive matches against the UAE, a team that does not have any Test recognition.

Additionally, Bangladesh missed out on their top stars in the latter part of the series. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman joined the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season after playing the 1st T20I. Unfortunately, he is not expected to be a part of the series after he had injured his thumb.