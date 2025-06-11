Pakistan Cricket in The Dock; Javed Miandad Makes Bizarre Statement on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement, Suspects Foul play From BCCI

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Following the retirement of Virat Kohli, there have been talks that it was not the right call taken by the living legend. Most reckoned he is fit at 36 and could easily have continued on. There are fans who also suspect there is more to what meets the eye. Former Pakistan cricketer, Javed Miandad, instead of focusing on the state of affairs of cricket in their country - seems to be more interested in finding faults with Indian cricket.

Miandad, in what comes across as an unnecessary remark, has said he reckons in Kohli's case - there is more to the story. That invariably means he is pointing a finger at the BCCI and everybody associated with it.

‘There’s more to the story’

“There’s no denying that Kohli has been a modern-day great, a match-winner, and a fine captain. For him to leave the game he loved so suddenly suggests there’s more to the story. In my view, he could have easily played until the end of 2027. Sure, he had a rough patch, but show me a great batsman who hasn’t,” Miandad was quoted as saying to Telecom Asia Sport.

Kohli - Ambassador of Test Cricket

Kohli is considered to be a global ambassador in cricket. Not only has he inspired millions to take to the sport, his aggressive style of play has always drawn the spotlight. And hence his retirement at 36 is shocking.