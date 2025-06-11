'Should Have Been...': Sourav Ganguly Slams BCCI, Ajit Agarkar For Ignoring Shreyas Iyer For England Tour

India vs England: It stirred a controversy when the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the side for the tour of England. The controversy was sparked when experts and fans realised Shreyas Iyer was not part of the squad. Iyer has been in ominous form in domestic cricket and IPL and hence once reckoned he deserved a spot in the squad with the team in transition following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Days ahead of the first Test at Headingley, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has given his two cents on Iyer being ignored.

Claiming that he has been playing well in the domestic circuit, Ganguly reckoned Iyer is now taking responsibility and scoring runs and hence should have been included.

‘Should have been in this team’

“He has been playing at his best in the last one year, and should have been in this team. Last one year has been fantastic for him. He isn’t the player who got left out. He is now scoring under pressure, taking responsibility, playing the short ball well. Although Test cricket’s different, I would have had him in this series to see what he can do," Ganguly told RevSportz.

Iyer in Top Form

The Maharashtra-born has been in scintillating form with the bat. He hit a 190-ball 142 on day two of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Maharashtra. Then he hit a double ton against Odhisa in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy game. Iyer ended with a blistering 228-ball 233, that is his highest score. This was his third double century and his first since 2017, when he was playing for India A against a touring Australian side. Then he went on to lead Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.