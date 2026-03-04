Pakistan Cricket in TURMOIL; Babar Azam Detractor Resigns Upset With Mike Hesson's Powers

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan cricket has been on the downslide over the past two seasons and it is not getting any better; if anything - it is going from bad to worse. Following their premature exit from the marquee event after loss against India and a washout - all hell seems to have broken loose in Pakistan. There are reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board in a first of it's kind, have asked the players to pay a hefty fine following their poor performance at the global event.

Aleem Dar Resigns as PAK Selector

The latest is the resignation of Pakistan selector and former umpire Aleem Dar following the team’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. As per reports, he was unhappy with the selection of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan in the side. Dar was also unhappy with coach Mike Hesson for backing the two cricketers despite their shambolic performances. Dar is a respected figure in Pakistani cricket and now it would be interesting to see if the Pakistan Cricket Board responds to this move or not. Will the PCB take action against Hesson?

Babar had a T20 WC to forget. He managed to amass merely 90 runs in 5 matches, with a highest score of 46 runs. His strike rate drew trolls and in a couple of matches - he did not even get to bat as he was demoted in the order.

Advertisement

Will Babar Get Sacked?

As per Hesson, Babar is not exactly a T20 player and now given his recent performances, it is highly possible that Babar decides to quit the format himself. There is no doubt Babar is a quality player and it may be a case that T20 is just not his preferred format.