Spineless Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Puts Blame on Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB After Forfeiting ICC T20 World Cup Game vs India

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In a shocking move, the Pakistan government on Sunday made it official that the team will not play the nig-ticket game against India at the upcoming T20 World Cup. With the move, Pakistan picked up cricket to challenge India without realising that such a move is going to hurt them more . Without realising that their cricketers are going to suffer and it is the same sport that gives Pakistan some global relevance.

‘That is not our decision’

Pakistan captain Salman Agha reacted on the move after whitewashing Australia in their backyard in a three-match T20I series. Showing that he lacks spine, Agha passed the buck to the PCB and said that the decision is not in their hands.

“Yes, absolutely, we will go. But that is not our decision, sir, and we cannot do anything about it. Whatever our government and our chairman instruct us to do, we have to follow. Only then will we go, and we will do that,” Agha said in the press conference after Pakistan's third T20I against Australia.

He told reporters, “We batted well and then were outstanding with the ball. The fielding was also outstanding. We want to play in the same way, forget the 2-0 scoreline, come again with the same intensity and go to the World Cup with the same energy."

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to face India on February 15 in Colombo. The Men in Green have been pitted in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. The International Cricket Council has also reacted to the move by the Pakistan government.

